UK MP Imran Ahmad Khan Faces Trial Over Alleged 2008 Assault On 15-year-old Boy

British MP Imran Ahmad Khan is facing trial over accusations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. According to The Guardian, the 47-year-old Conservative MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, allegedly groped the teenager in Staffordshire. On June 18, he denied the allegations in “strongest terms” and said that he is “innocent”.

In a Twitter statement, Khan said, “May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms”.

He added, “This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously. To be accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilising and traumatic. I am innocent”.

Khan granted unconditional bail until July 15

Khan, who was elected at the 2019 general election, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday by video link from his lawyers' office. As per reports, he can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. He faces a single count of sexual assault against the teenager, who cannot be identified because he is an alleged victim of a sexual offence, in 2008.

The charge, which was read out in court, stated that Khan “intentionally touched a boy aged 15”. It said that the MP’s touching was “sexual” when the boy did not consent and Khan did not reasonably believe that he was consenting. The chief magistrate, Paul Goldspring, said the case was not suitable for trial in the magistrate’s court and sent the case to the Old Bailey where it will be heard next month. Now, Khan is due to appear on July 15 and granted unconditional bail until then.

Meanwhile, following the accusations, the Conservatives have suspended the whip from the MP, meaning Khan will not be sitting as a Conservative in the Commons. He is also not expected to return to parliament while the case is ongoing. According to his website, the MP was born in Wakefield, where he attended the independent Silcoates School before going to university at the Pushkin Institute in Russia and graduating from King's College in London with a bachelor's degree in war studies. Before entering the Parliament, Khan even worked for the United Nations as a special assistant for political affairs in Mogadishu.

