UK MP Requests PM Johnson To Halt Aid To India Over Abstention Of UNSC Vote On Ukraine

India has repeatedly abstained from UNSC resolutions that condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and this has led to criticism in the West. Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Johnny Mercer has requested UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the delivery of more than £50 million in foreign aid to India as the latter hasn't taken a stand in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Mercer stated that Britain should stop its donation to India since there are worthier causes.

Johnny Mercer shared a Twitter post stating that they are providing £55.3 million in foreign aid to India in the fiscal year 2021/22 and that he is a major supporter of international aid and voted against the reductions proposed by this administration. He further stated that if Russia's President Vladimir Putin's associates are sanctioned, it's time to stop the donation as well and that there are far worthier causes around.

India is a close ally of both the United States and Russia

India has refused to denounce Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine despite the Biden administration's efforts. India was repeatedly urged by the West to denounce Moscow for its action. India is a close ally of both the United States and Russia and is also a member of the Quad which puts the country in a tough situation.

Donald Lu, a senior US diplomat stated that US officials met with Indian officials to highlight the significance of a joint reaction condemning Russia's invasion. He went on to say that India needed to take some time away from Russia. Donald Lu further said that India is now one of their most important security partners, and they value that relationship and that he is hoping that harsh criticism by the world to Russia prompts India to remove itself from Russia, according to the Independent.

Quad discussed the humanitarian issue in Ukraine

India is one of the four members of the Quad alliance, which also includes the United States, Australia, and Japan. The leaders of the Quad nations had a meeting on Thursday to discuss the humanitarian issue in Ukraine. In a joint statement released following the meeting, the Quad leaders said that they addressed the ongoing violence and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and assessed its larger consequences.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BorisJohnson