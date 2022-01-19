UK: MP Starmer Lashes Out At Johnson For Saying He Didn't Know Parties Were Against Rules

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ridiculed by Labour MP Keir Starmer on Wednesday after the Conservative leader said that he didn’t know May 2020 Downing Street parties were ‘against the rules’. Few hours ahead of the Prime Minister’s questions, as per The Guardian, Starmer said, “I’ll tell you what it gives me a sense of … if there’s a problem, identify what it is and fix it. Don’t walk around it, talking about it, brilliantly, articulately, great oratory. Who cares? Stop talking about it; fix the bloody thing. If I’ve brought anything from my working life before into politics, it’s that sense of: stop talking about the problem; fix it.”

Starmer’s remarks came after Johnson, an inter interview with Sky News said that he did not know no 10 garden parties during the first COVID-19 lockdown was ‘against the rules.’ British PM, who is facing calls for resignation after it was uncovered that he and his wife Carie had attended a party on 20 May 2020, said that he wouldn’t have gone ahead with the gathering had he known it was violating the restrictions.

Johnson said, “I can’t believe we would have gone ahead with an event that people said was against the rules … nobody warned me it was against the rules, I am categorical about that – I would have remembered that.”

Earlier, just before answering the Prime Minister’s questions on January 13, Johnson told the House of Commons that May 20, 2020, gathering could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules. He said, “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise.” UK PM had said, “I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through. I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government, I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

12 More MPs Hand Out No Confidence Letters Against PM

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the UK partygate row, threatening Boris Johnson’s leadership in the country, around 12 letters of no confidence in PM were submitted by Conservative MPs on Wednesday. According to a Sky News report, more Tories handed out their letters including the MPs who were part of a group of around 20 who first voted in the 2019 general elections. Reportedly, the British lawmakers met last night to discuss their support for the Prime Minister after Johson on Tuesday claimed nobody told him that the party in May 2020 was against the rules.

As per the report, several other letters are believed to have been submitted ahead of Wednesday with a few Conservative MPs even confirming to Sky News that they had done so. It is pertinent to note that the letters have been handed to the head of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, Graham Brady who is also the only person who knows exactly how many letters have been submitted. Moreover, for a Tory Prime Minister to be ousted, Graham is required to receive letters from 15% of Conservative MPs, which at the moment is 54.

After the required number is reached, a vote on British PM’s leadership will be triggered. The media outlet stated that this vote could take place as early as Wednesday. At midday on 19 January, Johnson will even face the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions. Most probably, his future in the office will be raised in the upcoming session.

Image: AP