The United Kingdom's Conservative MP, Tom Tugendhat expressed his desire to run for the party's leadership contest if and when the situation arises. Tugendhat, who is also the chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, said it would be a "huge privilege" to serve as Prime Minister if in case Boris Johnson resigns. Tugendhat further stated that anyone who could get a group of colleagues to back them should go for it and that it was up to everyone to put themselves forward. The 48-year-old MP is also a former soldier who served in Iraq as well as in Afghanistan.

The prospect of incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a confidence vote over alleged breaches of Downing Street lockdown rules has sparked discussion about potential leadership candidates. Tugendhat, a Tory centrist with no cabinet experience, is considered an "outsider" to succeed PM Johnson, but his name is doing rounds as a plausible alternative. As per The Guardian, a former British cabinet minister stated that Tugendhat would be his first choice to succeed PM Johnson.

Tugendhat stated that he had not been canvassing support as of now, but that if the opportunity arise, he would gladly do so. "I believe it is a position of absolute integrity and if you believe you are capable, you should put yourself to the electorate. Of course, you should talk to your coworkers to see if you can form a group, and if you can, you should go ahead and do it," he told Times Radio, The Guardian reported. He further stated that it would be a great honour for him to serve as the Prime Minister of the country.

"I don't think you should be ashamed of your desire to serve your country. I was very happy to serve in the armed forces for my nation, and I aspired to the greatest position possible. And I was also proud to be a diplomat all over the world," Tugendhat added. Michael Gove, the levelling-up secretary, is a vital ally for Tugendhat, although he is not much popular on the party's right. Mark Spencer, the chief whip, is said to have given him the moniker "Tom Tugendtwat," the British media outlet reported.

Image: Twitter/@ExasperatedTory/AP