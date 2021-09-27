UK MP Under Fire Of Trans Activists After Saying 'only Women Have A Cervix'

UK’s Labour MP Rosie Duffield has drawn backlash for saying that “only women have a cervix.” Trans activists have criticised her remarks. In lieu of this, Russian news agency Sputnik has stated that Duffield will be missing out on a Labour conference in Brighton scheduled this week due to her controversial remarks. Her remarks come in the backdrop of Tories and Labour lawmakers being at odds over trans issues.

British Health secretary Sajid Javid has accused Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, of being in “total denial” of science for his views. According to Starmer, transgender people with female genitalia should not necessarily be called women. The Labour MP was labelled transphobic for her remarks. However, Duffield later clarified that she is skipping the conference to avoid becoming centre of "attraction."

Starmer says Duffield was wrong for her remarks

However, Starmer, who appeared on a televised interview with BBC following Duffield’s remarks, said that she was wrong. He also called for the debate to be organised in a “respectful” way. However, Labour Party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said that she was “concerned” about the intensity of abuse directed at female lawmakers in the country. When Starwmer was asked if it was transphobic to say that only women had cervix, Starmer said “It’s not right.”

He said, “It is something that shouldn’t be said. It’s not right.”

Starmer also revealed that he spoke with Duffield about the conference being a “safe place”. The Labour Party leader said, “I spoke to Rosie earlier this week and told her conference is a safe place for her to come. We do everybody a disservice when we reduce what is a really important issue to these exchanges on particular things that are said."

He added that the trans community are the most marginalised and abused of many, many communities and we need to make progress on the Gender Recognition Act. He was very concerned that this debate must be conducted in a proper way where proper views are expressed in a respectful manner.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns, Rayner told Sky News that “That is a concern of mine, that Rosie didn’t feel safe to attend conference.” She also said that she [personally received “many” death threats. Rayner added, “What I have been shocked by, especially my female colleagues – and that’s Conservative female MPs as well – is the level of misogynist abuse they get.”

IMAGE: Rosie Duffield/Facebook