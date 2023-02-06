UK MP Warns Against Using Chinese App TikTok; 'Users' Data Exposed To Hostile Threats'

UK Conservative MP Alicia Kearns has urged people to delete TikTok from their phones with the chair of Britain's foreign affairs committee warning that "we are being naive" about the threat posed by the app. "Keeping the video-sharing platform (Tik Tok) installed left users' personal data exposed to "hostile" threats - specifically the Chinese government," said Alicia Kearns, as per a Sky News report.

"It is not worth having that vulnerability on your phone. It is the ultimate data source for anyone with hostile efforts," said Conservative MP.

TikTok, with more than one billion users, has become a cultural phenomenon. However, concerns have been growing about its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It is to be noted that the UK has not been entertaining a full-scale ban like the US, rather the people of the UK have been asked to consider whether using the app is a good idea. TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has denied such information would ever be handed over, reported Sky News.

When Alicia Kearns was asked if people who have been using the app should delete it, her answer was "Without question."

China-based app: Tik Tok accused of harvesting data

The application can detect information like your IP address, what other apps you have on your phone, and obviously any sign-up information you provide like an email address and birthday. With the help of the China-based app, Tik Tok, It could learn about users through their data and viewing habits and has an effective algorithm that would generate an endless curated feed of short videos tuned to their interests, as per Sky News reports. The app asks for users' permission to access location data and contacts however it doesn't take 'no' for an answer and will regularly prompt you if you have not done so"."Everyone should be concerned about that," said Kearns while talking about the deletion of Tik Tok.

Meanwhile, the Beijing-based company has been consistently declining the claims made by the UK MP. A TikTok spokesperson said, "TikTok is enjoyed by millions of people across the UK, and we want to be clear that they can trust us with their data." Further, he added, "We're taking steps like storing UK user data in our data centre operations in Ireland, starting this year; further reducing employee access to data; and minimising data flows outside of Europe."