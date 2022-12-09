UK MPs, Peers Take Fail Math And English Exams Meant For 11-year-olds

The report card has gobsmacked the entire country. MPs and their five peers in the UK failed miserably in the English and Math test aimed at primary school children as they scored worse than Year 6 students in mock SAT exams. Their poor performance, worse than the 11-year-olds, has strengthened the calls to scrap the over-emphasized testing methods in the English education system. This year’s Big SATs Sit-In was conducted in Westminster. UK's parliamentarians appeared in at least two 10-minute papers in English and maths under strict exam conditions meant otherwise for 10 to 11-year-old kids.

The so-called entire “class of Westminster” failed, as they scored far worse marks compared to the Year 6 students who apparently took the same exams this summer and came out with flying colours. An estimated 44 percent of kids managed to perform standard in maths and 50 percent passed in the English spelling, punctuation, and grammar-oriented exam. But the British MPs, the first of a kind group of politicians to back to school, could not.

The SATs exam for MPs is well under way for MPs in Westminster #BSSI pic.twitter.com/6vSkWyqioV — More Than A Score (@MoreThanScore) December 6, 2022

71% of 11-year-olds in England got 'expected standard'

By comparison, a whopping 71 percent of 11-year-olds in England achieved the expected standard in maths earlier this year that British MPs failed. And, 72 percent achieved the same grade in English grammar. As many as thirteen MPs and peers had visited a school in south London to sit the Sats tests, taken by the 11-year-olds in Year 6.

“The exams were absolutely terrifying,” Byrne said, according to Guardian. “The mental impact such pressure would have on these young children is immense. Sats at this level must be scrapped. I’m delighted so many cross-party colleagues could experience this pressure too," he stressed.

Walker, the new chair of the education select committee, looking at the MPs and peer test results acknowledged that there was a need for the reform in exams for 10 to 11-year-olds, but refused that they should be dropped completely. “There will always be a place for testing but that cannot be the be-all and end-all to accessing the most opportunity. Ultimately, it’s not just about testing but it’s how we develop their love of reading," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, in July, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the former school's minister Robin Walker had dismissed Year 6 results as “disappointing." He had complained that the student's grades had slipped slightly and were not up to the mark. Robin was among the group of MPs who slumped below the marks obtained by the kids. Parliamentarians, including Conservative MPs Flick Drummond and Caroline Ansell and Labour MP Emma Hardy, were also tested and flunked. Drummond told Times Radio she “did better than expected," although was astonished at how the politicians performed in the grammatical test for the English exam.