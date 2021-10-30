UK MPs Raise Concern Over Security Measures At Homes, Offices Post Sir David Amess' Murder

Following Sir David Amess’ killing at a constituency surgery, UK MPs have raised concerns over safety measures, saying that it has taken more than a year to implement. While speaking anonymously to The Guardian, several MPs said that despite receiving assurance over security assessments for their houses and offices, they have experienced long delays or inadequate equipment.

They blamed the parliament’s spending watchdog, Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), and security contractor for a “lottery” system, while raising concerns over the protection offered to the ministers.

It is to mention that fears have grown about the security of UK ministers after Amess' killing earlier this month. The Tory minister was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 62 kilometres east of London. Following his murder, the threat level against lawmakers in the UK was raised to "substantial" from "moderate".

However, while speaking to the media outlet, several UK MPs have now said that the equipment provided to them for security "falter". One MP in northwest England reportedly said that when they put the panic alarms, or 'lone workers devices', in their bag and the "SOS" button was held down, it is supposed to trigger someone checking on their safety.

However, no such contact was received, the MP said. Another MP in southwest England also said that they tested their device several times after Amess’ killing, however, "nothing happened".

A Midlands MP said that it had taken a year to fit security doors, and the building alarm had occasionally shown errors in the middle of the night. Another MP said that there were too many problems to document and his office door had to be fixed several times.

Another MP who said that the security system was a "lottery", added that staff had to make daily or weekly calls to chase progress on security equipment being signed off by Ipsa.

Ipsa committed to delivering 'excellent service'

Ministers’ homes are a particular cause for concern as many list their address on election ballot papers. A London MP reportedly said that it had taken around 10 months for security work to begin at his home. A Midlands MP said that they faced a wait of five months for upgraded security at their home. Several MPs said that they had experienced a few difficulties.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it is committed to delivering "excellent service" and have also received positive feedback. Ipsa said that it even funded all measures recommended by the police and further stressed that MPs' security budgets are "uncapped and published in aggregate" in a bid to ensure that there are no barriers to MPs receiving the security provisions they need.

The watchdog also said that the MPs should not be discussing security in detail as Ipsa has constantly advised them not to do so, for "obvious reasons".

