UK MPs Told To Dress Appropriately In 'business Attire' For Return Of Commons

Britain’s members of Parliament have been told to dress appropriately in “business attire” when they return from summer recess to the House of Commons next week. Common Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle updated the “Rules of behaviour and courtesies” in the House in a bid to address any laxity that may have set in during the COVID-19 lockdown. He alerted the MPs to the required dress standards and insisted that clothing such as jeans and chinos are not allowed.

The new Commons guidance states that MPs must remember how they dress, “should demonstrate respect for your constituents, for the House and for the institution of Parliament in the life of the nation.”

“Members are expected to wear business attire in and around the Chamber. Jeans, chinos, sportswear or any other casual trousers are not appropriate. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire. Smart/business shoes are expected to be worn. Casual shoes and trainers are not appropriate. Men are encouraged to wear a tie, and jackets must be worn,” the new rules read.

The behaviour and courtesies expected in the Chamber of the House of Commons and in Westminster Hall, can be found here: https://t.co/EUbhlcAJsP — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) September 3, 2021

According to a report by BBC, the updated rules represent a toughening of the advice from Hoyle’s predecessor John Bercow, who said that typical business clothing was merely a suggestion. It is worth mentioning that the latest guidance follows a few instances where Hoyle has intervened to point out an MP’s choice of attire. Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was rebuked by Hoyle for not dressing smartly enough during a Commons debate on COVID-19.

'Singing, chanting and clapping not permitted'

Meanwhile, Hoyle has also moved to clamp down on rowdiness in the Commons and banned singing, potentially averting a repeat of the scenes from PM Boris Johnson's proroguing of Parliament in September 2019, when Labour MPs protested by singing songs including the Red Flag and Scots Wha Hae. The new rules state that “singing and chanting are not permitted in the chamber” and that “clapping is also not allowed as it eats into the time available for debate.” Moreover, MPs have also been told to pay attention.

“When listening to a debate you should not read books or newspapers or obviously devote yourself to your phone or other electronic device,” the new rules read.

(Image: Twitter/AP)