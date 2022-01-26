UK Mulling On Laws To Increase Sanctions Against Russia, To Be Introduced Soon: Reports

As concerns continue to rise over Russia and Ukraine border situation, the UK has stated that it will increase sanctions against Russia. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the UK is working on legislation to increase sanctions against Russia, which will be introduced in the coming days. As per Sky News, she further stated that they will introduce new legislation to strengthen their sanctions framework, allowing them to target additional Russian organisations and individuals. The announcement of sanction comes as the West continues to accuse Moscow of planning to invade Ukraine, which Russia has completely refuted.

Truss also stated on Monday that London had prepared a strong package of economic sanctions against Russia and is ready to implement it if the Ukrainian issue worsens, according to Sky News. Moscow has frequently dismissed Western assertions about Russia's plans to invade Ukraine, insisting that it does not threaten or attack anyone. The Russian Foreign Ministry has often stated that speculation about Russian aggression is being used to justify the deployment of more NATO soldiers near Russia's borders.

Diplomatic talks with Russia remain top priority

Downing Street said that the diplomatic talks with Russia remain the top priority, but if Russia plans aggression into Ukraine, they will be met with rapid retributive responses, according to the Guardian. Downing Street further said that the leaders have agreed that if another Russian incursion into Ukraine occurs, allies must implement swift retributive steps, including an unprecedented package of sanctions.

Earlier US President Joe Biden announced that if Russia continues to show aggressiveness in the region, he would consider personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, which many leaders have claimed would be a disaster. Kremlin also reacted to this and stated that the personal sanctions on Putin will be politically destructive but it will not be painful. It further said that US officials debating possible personal sanctions against Putin doesn't have the full knowledge on the subject.

Leaders discuss plans to impose heavy economic costs

Biden also stated that in order to prevent Russian aggression, the leaders discussed plans to impose heavy economic costs on Moscow while also attempting to reinforce security on the eastern flank, according to CNBC. In the meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Russia to take meaningful actions to de-escalate tensions. He emphasised that a Russian assault on Ukraine's territorial integrity would have serious consequences for Moscow.