UK Mulling Over Measures To Reduce Growing Chinese Influence In Its Nuclear Sector

On realising its growing dependence on China for new nuclear power plant (NPP) development, the UK government is currently seeking ways in order to counter Beijing's inroads into its strategic sector.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration is also considering preventive measures to block China's influence in future nuclear development projects in the country, said a report by Di Valerio Fabbri. As of now, the British government is looking at a deal to slash Beijing from a £20 billion ($27 billion) project.

In a bid to remove the Chinese company's holding in the deal, Johnson's government is also seeking financial investments to raise billions of pounds for the proposed nuclear project in Suffolk county. According to the report published in Geopolitica.info, the uptick in discontent with China comes in view of the current geopolitical situation and Beijing's determination to avoid taking a clear stance against the aggressors.

UK looking to remove China from Suffolk NPP project

The project in discussion is the Sizewell C power station owned by a French state-backed power giant EDF. The EDF has an 80% holding in project, which is currently in the planning and development phase. The joint venture with the multinational energy company has China's power giant General Nuclear (CGN) with 20% stake.

The UK is trying to flip the holding structure to acquire the 20% and distribute it in suitable shares between EDF and new entities, in a bid to end China's influence on the project. The government is hoping to lure investors for the rest 60% at Sizewell C by using the "regulated asset base" concept.

China's role in UK civic nuclear infrastructure

A report by Eurasia Times published last month, quoted former British finance director of British Energy, Stephen Billingham, who said the entity that owned the UK's nuclear reactors before they were acquired by EDF in 2008 is currently going to lead the new company.

The report said that the shutting down of at least four out of seven stations of previously EDF-held nuclear plants, including Centrica, has made it easier for China to make inroads into the UK market more swiftly.

The remaining six active power stations just account for roughly 16% of the total UK's generating capacity. With Hinkley Point B in Somerset, southwest England closing in July, the production will reduce much more. The rest of them will shut down gradually by 2028. However, CGN will remain a shareholder in Hinkley Point C, a nuclear power station being built by EDF in Somerset. It is the first and only nuclear reactor under new generation designs under development.

Involvement of CGN in the Suffolk County NPP has seen negative sentiments among the citizens. Since the ban of Huawei technologies from the UK over security concerns, CGN's role has remained under scrutiny. The nuclear power beacon was blacklisted by the US in 2019 after being accused of pilfering US military technology. Thus, as long as CGN is involved, it will be difficult for the UK to draw US-based investors to the project.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)