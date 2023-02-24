UK Marks Ukraine War Anniversary With Renewed Call To Support Kyiv

Several British political leaders have marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a renewed call to support Kyiv with more ammunition. However, they stopped short of the firm commitments on fighter jets demanded by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said in an exclusive interview with Sky News' Mark Austin that the UK must "break the ice" by becoming the first nation to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. He also said that China will be making a "historic mistake" if it provides Russia with weaponry.

Most economical thing to do is to confirm that Putin fails in Ukraine: Johnson

In response to a question on whether the UK defence sector should be put on "war footing" given its low ammunition stockpiles, Johnson said: "I certainly think we need to be making sure that we equip ourselves with what we need."

"But if you look at the UK's own defences and how to make sure that our own country is protected and the entire Euro-Atlantic security area is protected, then the best thing you can do, the most economical thing you can do is to make sure that Putin fails in Ukraine and that the Ukrainians win," he added.

Ukrainians want F-16s: Johnson

Johnson stated: "What I'm saying is that we should continue to supply the munitions that we can. We need to make more munitions. Ukraine can use jets to recapture territory." The former British PM was speaking as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Western nations to provide combat jets to help his nation's war effort. Leaders in the West worry that Ukraine would use the aircraft to attack targets inside of Russia.

Johnson persuaded the government to provide some of the UK military's Typhoon jets, appearing certain that Ukrainians would only use them to defend their nation. "What the Ukrainians want is F-16s. As it happens, we don't have F-16s but we do have Typhoons. I think there's an argument for the UK breaking the ice and giving them some Typhoons. If it's a question of training people up to use those machines - we can do that," he stated.

World War III if Ukraine loses, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

If Ukraine possesses fighter jets to attack Russian command and control centres and artillery positions, Johnson continued, it will be possible for Ukraine to retake lost territory from Russia. Jhonson was also questioned on President Zelenskyy's caution that a third global war would break out if Ukraine loses the battle.

"I think there is a real risk that if Putin can manufacture any kind of success out of this, then he will be able to continue to threaten not just Ukraine, but all the parts of the former Soviet empire that he wants to intimidate. And everybody else around the world will draw the conclusion that aggression pays off and that borders can be changed by force. This is an absolutely critical moment for the world. This is a pivot moment. This is a hinge of fate. This is the decisive moment in the early 21st century," he added.

Johnson questioned Putin's motivations for starting the attack and claimed that Ukraine's future accession to NATO had never seriously threatened him. There was no discussion about placing NATO missiles on Ukrainian territory or any other such nonsense.

"This has purely been done by Putin to bolster his flagging position at home and to try to reconstitute the old Soviet empire... I think it would be a terrible signal if he has any kind of success. It would be a terrible signal for the world, for everywhere, where we care deeply about borders that should not be changed by force," he added.