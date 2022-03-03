UK: Mysterious Blast In Southampton Leaves People Shocked; 'Thought Aliens Have Returned'

A mysterious loud blast was heard at a railway station in Southampton, United Kingdom, on Monday, while flickers of light were witnessed in a video clip that was shared on social media. The video footage showed plumes of smoke ascending up into the sky. According to The Scottish Sun, local residents near Southampton's St Denys train station were left perplexed wondering what could have caused the explosion. The blast took place after a bunch of teenagers tossed a scooter over the railway tracks, creating an electrical failure, British Transport Police confirmed.

According to the video footage, the sky in Southampton, UK, turned to vibrant blue and orange. An eyewitness has referred to the incident as the return of aliens. Taking to Twitter, the person said, “No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington...”

St Denys train station... No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington... #southampton #stdenys pic.twitter.com/bVGyZw7Oh1 — Anthony Weldon (@Antlv426) February 28, 2022

Eyewitnesses narrate blast incident at St Denys station

Furthermore, a student named Ben Duursma told The Daily Echo, "It was bright white and orange, and a plume of smoke. It is hard to describe as it was so bright. We could see the colours of the grass and it looked like daytime." The student went on to say that police arrived fairly fast, and he believed that he has heard fire engines as well.

Emily Legge, as per The Scottish Sun, who was also present at the location at the time of the blast, said, “Felt my heart stop a moment when my whole window went white!”

Police unable to locate teenagers responsible for blast incident

In addition to this, British Transport Police noted that they were informed about the incident at St Denys station at around 8.26 pm. A scooter was found on the tracks when officers as well as Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the spot. However, they were unable to locate the teenagers who threw the scooter onto the tracks, LADbible reported.

According to a South Western Railway (SWR) representative, the railway services were disrupted after the incident, although not significantly. The SWR spokesperson further added that while the rail line was examined and a temporary repair was made, delays and cancelations occurred until the completion of service. The official went on to say, “Train services have been able to resume this morning, although a temporary speed restriction is in place which may cause some minor delays in the area.” The official further apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

Image: Twitter/ @Antlv426