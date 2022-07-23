UK Navy Tracks Russian Submarines Operating In North Sea Amidst Ongoing War In Ukraine

The British Navy has tracked two Russian submarines in the North Sea as experts warn that war in Ukraine could spill over entire Europe. On Friday, Royal Navy’s submarine hunter HMS Portland detected both the vessels moving underwater near Bergen, in Norway. Both Cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk and Akula class attack submarine Vepr belong to Russia’s north fleet which is deployed in the Arctic.

"The Type 23 frigate shadowed the submarines as they surfaced separately in the North Sea, north west of Bergen, Norway, on July 16 and 19, before NATO and Baltic forces took over duties as they continued to St Petersburg for Russian Navy Day celebrations on July 31," RoyalNavy said in a statement.

According to the Royal Navy, both the submarines surfaced separately, on July 16 and July 19. Notably, this operation came days after HMS Portland took part in NATO’s premiere submarine-hunting exercise. “It (such operations) is testament to my sailors’ dedication and professionalism, alongside that of our allies, that we are able to conduct this strategically crucial role," said HMS Portland’s Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Leeder.

"Portland and her specialist Merlin helicopter – both equipped with cutting-edge sonars, sensors and torpedoes for submarine-hunting operations – reported on the movements of the Russian Northern Fleet vessels. One of the RAF’s new long-range maritime patrol aircraft, the P8 Poseidon, also worked closely with HMS Portland to hunt and track the submarines," Royal Navy said in a release.

Russia loads missile on navy ships

This comes as a separate report said that Russia was loading long-range naval sea-based cruise missiles on two of its Black Sea fleet submarines that have already sailed to the berths of Moscow’s Soviet-era naval base in the South Bay of Sevastopol near Heracles peninsula. Notably, a flurry of activity was recently witnessed at the strategically located only warm water base of Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet in the southwestern Crimean Peninsula on the Akhtiarska Bay in southern Ukraine. Russia’s naval forces were seen loading four ‘nuclear-capable’ Kalibr missiles onto two of the six Varshavyanka submarines with land and sea attack capability.

(Image: Royal Navy)