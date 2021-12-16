UK: Necrophiliac Killer Who Killed 2 Women, Sexually Abused 100 Corpses Sentenced For Life

UK's Necrophiliac killer who murdered two women and sexually abused more than 100 female corpses including children in more than 12 years is sentenced to life in prison. Sputnik stated that the former hospital electrician, David Fuller killed two women including 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce in 1987 and exploited the access to a mortuary to sexually assault more than 100 bodies. He got away with his crimes for decades until a DNA breakthrough led to his identification.

David Fuller was handed over two whole-life sentences for the murders along with concurrent 12-year imprisonment for his other crimes. Justice Cheema-Grubb addressed Fuller during the sentence and said his actions were against “everything that is right and humane”. Calling his actions “incomprehensible”, Cheema Grubb said, “There is so much sorrow in this community because of what you have done. Your actions go against everything that is right and humane...You had no regard for the dignity of the dead."

The judge even called the former hospital worker a “vulture” for picking his victims of sexual abuse among the dead. The Russian news agency quoted Cheema-Grubb as saying, “The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared; callused over. The sentence I am about to pass means you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison.”

The entire case of necrophiliac: David Fuller

In the shocking case of a necrophiliac David Fuller, who is a 67-year-old resident of Heathfield in East Sussex, stalked and murdered two young women in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987. As per the report, Knell was found dead in her bed after being beaten, raped and strangled. Fuller’s other victim, Pierce was killed in a similar manner and her body was discovered three weeks after the abduction in a dyke in Romney Marsh.

Dubbed at the “Bedsit Murders”, the DNA evidence led to the arrest of Fuller. However, a subsequent search of his home revealed a trove of images and videos on hidden archives that showed the former hospital worker abused bodies in morgues. Fuller made use of his swipe card to gain access to the morgues after the other staff used to leave.

He used to often visit “the same bodies repeatedly" to "systematically and repeatedly sexually abuse" the bodies of at least 100 women and girls in two Kent morgues over a span of more than a decade. The victims of his necrophiliac attacks included a 9-year-old girl to women aged 100 including two who were 16 years of age.

