UK NHS Chief Urges PM Boris Johnson To Enforce 'Plan B' To Avert COVID Crisis In Winter

UK NHS Confederation Chief Executive Matthew Taylor recently urged the government to bring back certain measures, including mandatory face coverings in public places, in a bid to prevent the nation “stumbling into a winter crisis”. While speaking to SkyNews, Taylor noted that Downing Street is keeping a "very close eye" on the COVID situation in the country. However, he added that immediate action was still required to prevent the NHS from stumbling into a crisis where the elective care recovery would be jeopardised.

As per the media outlet, COVID-19 infections in the UK had been rising sharply since the start of October but the government is resisting introducing the extra restrictions set out in its winter plan. It is worth noting that on Tuesday alone, the United Kingdom reported around 223 COVID deaths, the highest in seven months. The seven-day average for coronavirus cases also stands at 44,145 a day, marking one of the highest weekly rates of newly reported cases in the world.

Amid the rising number of cases, Taylor said that the UK is on the "edge". The chief executive of the NHS went on to say that the nation would require an incredible amount of luck to not find itself in the midst of a "profound crisis" over the next three months. He warned that stricter measures may need to be implemented in the future if some inconveniences are not brought back in.

UK PM urged to introduce Plan B 'immediately'

He warned PM Boris Johnson that 'Plan B' coronavirus restrictions must be enforced immediately. When asked what 'Plan B' involves, Taylor said that it includes requiring people to wear masks in crowded places, discouraging unnecessary indoor gatherings, working from home if one can.

The NHS leader said that the ministers should encourage the public to do their bit by using the NHS responsibly, looking out for neighbours, volunteering or even re-entering the healthcare workforce.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, Johnson has said that if the government’s 'Plan A' - encouraging intake of COVID booster and flu jabs, was not sufficient, it would roll out Plan B. The Prime Minister's official spokesperson has said that there are currently no plans to use the contingency measures set out in the government’s winter strategy. However, the spokesperson added that if Plan B is introduced, it would enforce people to work from home again and vaccine certificates would be required for nightclubs.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)



