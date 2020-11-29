UK NHS Trace And Test Gives Positive COVID-19 Result To 1,300 People Due To 'lab Error'

As many as 1,300 people in the UK were accidentally diagnosed positive to the novel coronavirus due to a lab error at NHS Test and Trace. The department of health and social care, UK, announced that the patients that were tested between November 19 and 23 were given the wrong results of the test due to an issue with a batch of test chemicals that went undetected with the kits. In a statement, UK’s DHSC spokesperson clarified that the lab error was an isolated incident, and those impacted are being informed and are recommended to take another test and isolate incase they have symptoms of SARS-coV-2.

As of November 28, the UK government took down at least 1,283 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus from the record reported due to lab error. The UK government dashboard listed 16,022 more cases, which pushed the total case count of the virus in the UK to 1,589,301. However, the figures were promptly rectified. Test and Trace perturbé service was allocated with £7 billion ($9.31bn) in funding by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had admitted to the “starting issues” existing with the testing and tracing processes. Earlier in September, a technical glitch caused 16,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 to disappear from the NHS trace systems. According to a statement issued by Public Health England, 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October escaped the record, however, later, the cases were added and those who tested positive were categorically informed. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had identified the with the NHS trace and Test system.

Read: Boris Johnson To Scrap 10pm Pub Curfew In A Bid To Boost Hospitality Sector Amid Pandemic

Read: Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock Accused Of 'unlawful' Appointment Of COVID-19 Taskforce

Earlier I went to @PHE_uk Porton Down to see work on the rapid lateral flow tests that have been used in Liverpool to find asymptomatic coronavirus cases.



We want areas in Tier 3 to think about community testing so that together we can beat the disease. pic.twitter.com/G6OCycTpig — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 27, 2020

Speedy antigen check error

Earlier this month, similarly, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk had taken to his Twitter handle to inform that he took four separate coronavirus tests in the same laboratory, on the same day, and two returned negative while the other two were positive. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk immediately tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," he added. The CEO of SpaceX was quick to point out that the coronavirus tests were unreliable, as he speculated how it may have been possible for him to test negative and positive to COVID-19 at the same time, referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s speedy antigen check.

Read: Boris Johnson Unveils Largest Military Spend For UK In 30 Years

Read: I Feel Great, Says UK PM Boris Johnson As He Remains In COVID-19 Self-isolation