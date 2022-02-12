UK, Norway Join US In Asking Nationals To Leave Ukraine Amid Mounting Border Conflict

Mounting fears of a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine has prompted UK and Norway to join the US in advising their citizens in Ukraine to leave the nation at the earliest. On Friday, the UK's Foreign Office issued a warning, advising against all travel to the eastern European country. The statement went on to add that British nationals in Ukraine should leave now, at a time when commercial travel options are still available.

The statement read, "Since January 2022, the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border has increased the threat of military action. Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy in Kyiv's ability to provide any consular assistance."

UK advised anyone staying in the country to be careful throughout due to the possibility of military activities and to make sure their travel documents are up to date. Meanwhile, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advised its citizens to leave Ukraine due to the region's severe and uncertain security situation. The ministry also warned its nationals against visiting Russia "within 250 kilometres of the Ukrainian border" and Belarus, except for Minsk, the capital.

Their decision comes as the United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen as soon as next week, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying that all the pieces were in place for a major military operation to commence "rapidly" and possibly before the end of the Winter Olympics on January 20. He did admit, though, that the US did not have conclusive evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorised an invasion.

Sullivan stated, "We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. As we’ve said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it.”

He further echoed POTUS Joe Biden's plea for US citizens to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible. Ukraine had previously dismissed the significance of Biden's call for his compatriots to flee the country amid Russian invasion concerns. On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared, "There is nothing new in this statement."

No significant development after the Berlin talks

Foreign policy experts from Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine convened again in Berlin after meeting in Paris last month. They said there had been no progress in implementing a 2015 ceasefire accord that helped end full-scale warfare in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.

On Friday in Moscow, British defence minister Ben Wallace met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in an attempt to make more diplomatic headway than the UK's senior ambassador had made the day before. Following "quarrelsome" negotiations, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss openly clashed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels that he had reiterated an offer to Russia to continue talking about how to find a diplomatic solution. However, he emphasised that the military alliance will not compromise on fundamental ideals. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke alongside him, stated that the stakes are very high and that this is a very dangerous time, and that at stake are the laws that protect every nation, big and small.

Image: AP