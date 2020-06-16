UK Facing Its 'biggest Unemployment Challenge' In History Amid Pandemic

As coronavirus cases tone down in the UK and restrictions are now gradually lifting, the Institute for Employment Studies has cautioned “biggest unemployment challenge” that the country has faced till now. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has restated that he ‘cannot save every job” in the UK, Tony Wilson the director of IES has estimated that there are 8.5 unemployed people per vacancy which is also the ‘highest in 20 years’. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic which prompted governments across the world to shut businesses has led Britain’s unemployment to rise ‘faster than Great Depression’. Wilson has also noted that even though the health crisis are being contained the ‘unemployment crisis is only just beginning’.

We're estimating 8.5 unemployed people per vacancy, based on the single month estimates for vacancies and the claimant data published today.

This is up from 1.5 two months ago. Wow. Highest in 20 years of consistent data - but was higher in the 1990s in the days before online. pic.twitter.com/zWiTVtOo4F — Tony Wilson (@tonywilsonIES) June 16, 2020

In a recent televised interview with an international media outlet, Sunak not only acknowledged the challenges that the British economy faces but also said that the only way to get jobs back in the country is to open up businesses including shops and malls in the UK. In other words, the British Chancellor has said that the net step of government’s response to saving country’s economy and millions of jobs in sectors like retail is to reopen them while also ensuring that precautionary measures are in place to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

We've now seen the largest year-on-year rise in claimant unemployment in nearly one hundred years of data. Larger rise even than the Great Depression. I think we all knew it already, but today's figures confirm that this is the biggest unemployment challenge we've faced. pic.twitter.com/IgkR8gdfhm — Tony Wilson (@tonywilsonIES) June 16, 2020

UK PM tours shopping mall

Ahead of its reopening, UK PM Boris Johnson had visited shops and talked to workers inside a shopping mall in London. British PM strolled down the corridors of the Stratford Westfield shopping mall on June 14. He even ordered a coffee and spoke to the workers as they showed the preparations in place to welcome the visitors after several months of battling with COVID-19 crisis since March. Johnson has even urged the citizens to “shop with confidence” but also to follow the safety measures put forth by the government and health professionals. Moreover, to mark the ‘Loneliness Awareness Week’ UK PM said on June 15 that ‘knows’ the restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has been ‘difficult’ and shared sources for people to ‘reach out for help’.

I was delighted to meet those working at Westfield shopping centre, Stratford, where I saw adjustments being made to ensure customers can shop safely.



This week, as shops start reopening in England, remember to follow social distancing rules to protect yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/uAhZm7yxSt — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 14, 2020

