UK: Number Of Children In Care In England To Reach 1,00,000 By 2050, Report

Children in care could reach almost 1,00,000 by 2025 in England, reported BBC citing the new analysis. According to the report, the number of children has risen up to 36% in the past decade. Meanwhile, the researchers noted that the rise is putting "unprecedented pressure" on the budget of local authorities budget. Citing a government spokesman, the media outlet said the authorities were providing already providing funding of £4.8bn to councils to help maintain vital front-line services including children's care.

Number of children in care in England to reach 1,00,000

While addressing a press conference in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, chairman of the County Councils Network (CCN), Tim Oliver, said "too many" vulnerable children are being placed in expensive residential care settings. According to him, they are staying in the care system for longer. He said taking a kid into care is the gravest and costly arrangement a district administration has to make. Placing up a kid in a children's house requires more than £4,000 per week on average in England. Citing the data, he said around 69,000 children in England were looked after by councils in 2015. However, the figure rose to 80,000 by March 2020. Further, the CCN report projected the figure could reach 95,000 in just over three years' time.

Meanwhile, while sharing experiences of care centre with BBC, Oliwia, who spent her precious time in emergency foster care when she was 16-year-old, said, "It was so terrifying for me at that time," she told the BBC. "I didn't know where I'd end up." According to her statement, she had been living in Oxford, however, she had to move to the other side of the county as she couldn't find a home in the desired area. "No one had ever learned of the city," she said. "I was worried about how I was going to get to the institution. But they told me they didn't have sufficient carers in Oxford."

Oliwia, who is now 24, said, she had to praise the foster family she was with and their knowledge of her circumstances. "We had chats, we got to know each other and it was a really positive experience. The family was nice, but I just wish it had been in Oxford," BBC quoted Oliwia as saying.

