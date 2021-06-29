'UK On Path To Lift COVID-19 Restrictions On July 19,' Asserts PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is on track to lift Coronavirus restrictions on July 19, as scheduled, in his most confident remark yet that the "Freedom Day" will go through as planned. Johnson, whose government is once again under criticism after his health minister Matt Hancock resigned over the restrictions, had intended to open up the British economy last week.

Boris Johnson to ease UK lockdown

The government postponed the deadline till July 19 because of an increase in Coronavirus cases, mostly due to the more transmissible Delta variant. According to UK media, Johnson said, with each passing day, it becomes evident to the government and all of the scientific advisers that on July 19, we will be in a position to declare that COVID-19 has reached its end and that the UK can return to life as it was before to COVID to the greatest extent feasible.

In the days and weeks ahead, officials will evaluate pandemic data and vaccination rates in the UK and abroad as they consider removing restrictions and reviewing the regulations on international travel. The government already had to postpone the fourth and last stage of its plan to reduce pandemic restrictions in England, which was set to take effect on June 21 due to the fast-spreading delta variant.

He predicted that winter would be “rough” for a variety of reasons, putting additional strain on hospitals and that it would be impossible to rule out the need for more safeguards to protect the National Health Service if “some new sickness, some new horror” emerged.

What is allowed in the UK at the moment?

Indoors, pubs, cafes, taverns, and restaurants can reopen.

Holiday lodging has reopened.

Cinemas, amusement arcades, and bingo halls all have the potential to open.

Museums and galleries, among other indoor visitor attractions, can open at any time.

Indoor group exercise is permitted, and leisure facilities, gyms, and swimming pools may reopen (with limits).

Contact sports are permitted in the open air.

Travel inside the United Kingdom is permitted, and certain foreign travel is permitted (in line with the traffic light system).

Visitors are welcome to pay a visit to residents in care homes.

Wedding celebrations and funeral wakes can take place.

Some outdoor activities, such as concerts and sporting events, can be watched by an audience.

Picture Credit: AP/RepresentativeImage