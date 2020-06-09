UK: Hundreds Sign Online Petition To Remove Robert Clive's Statue In Shrewsbury

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition demanding the statue of Lord Robert Clive, one of the early British imperialists, in Shrewsbury, western England. Clive as a part of the East India company travelled to India in 1743, where he won the famous Battle of Plassey to become the first government of Bengal Presidency and earned the title of 'Clive of India'.

'He looted Bengal'

However, the petition addressed to local Shropshire County Council terms Clive as “early figure of British Imperial domination" of India, Bengal and much of South Asia. The petition also highlights the “looting” of Bengal by him.

"Clive as a symbol of British colonialism is significantly offensive to Indian, Bengali and south-east Asian descent and to attempt to justify it as a celebration of British pride and nationalism is only justifiable if one revels in the persecution and murder of millions of innocent people," it reads.

"To have a statue commemorating the man that ruined a nation and held innocent people to his barbaric orders is both offensive and embarrassing. Just because a figure is historical, that doesn't make him good. He is nothing more than a figure of oppression and white supremacy that has, whether consciously or not, been celebrated and commemorated in Shrewsbury town centre for hundreds of years", the petition highlights.

According to PTI, the petition that was started on Change.Org has already attracted over 1,700 people of its 2,500 target signatures merely within hours. Meanwhile, responding to the petition, Local Shrewbury MP, Daniel Kawczynski, called for a peaceful discussion on the topic. In addition, he also pledged to conduct research on the life of locally born British ruler.

Read: Confederate General's Statue Toppled In Richmond

Speaking to PTI, he said that he honours and celebrates the personalities who helped in establishing the British empire. Calling them a part of history, the conservative leader said that he has seen “huge pluses of things” the empire did around the world.

Read: Churchill Statue Defaced With 'was A Racist' Graffiti During Black Lives Matter Protests

The petition was filed soon after the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled by protesters into Bristol Harbour. According to the videos and images that have surfaced on social media, the protestors attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down. Some of the protestors are also seen kneeling on the statue's neck-- just as the ex-police officer killed George Floyd. Meanwhile, one of Britain's most renowned leaders Winston Churchill's statue was also vandalized and defaced by the protestors.

Read: India's Envoy To US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Condemns Desecration Of Gandhi Statue In DC

Read: Black Lives Matter Protesters Topple Slaver's Statue, Kneel On Its Neck, Throw It Into Sea

With inputs from PTI