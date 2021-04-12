UK Opens Investigation Into Former PM David Cameron's Lobbying Activities: Report

The British government has opened an official independent investigation into former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying activities for financier Lex Greensill, The Sun reported. Cameron was the British PM from 2010 to 2016 and appointed the Australian banker as an adviser when he was in the office. After leaving the office, Cameron in turn became an adviser to Greensill’s now-insolvent finance firm.

The former PM has been criticised for contacting ministers via text on behalf of the company. According to BBC, Cameron had said he has not broken any codes of conduct or lobbying rules. However, on Sunday, weeks after reports of his lobbying emerged, the former Tory leader said that he should have contacted ministers through “formal” channels.

Several media reports have revealed that Cameron had texted Chancellor Rishi Sunak and other Treasury ministers on behalf of the company. The former PM said that he had been trying to involve the company in a government-backed emergency loans scheme for firms hit by the COVID pandemic. The government, however, rejected his plans to involve Greensill in the so-called Covid Corporate Financing Facility. It was also reported that Cameron had met UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as well for a “private drink” in 2019 in a bid to discuss a payment scheme for the NHS.

Ex-PM Brown welcomes investigation

Meanwhile, the Labour has said that “many serious questions remain unanswered” and Cameron should be quizzed in parliament. Former UK PM Gordon Brown also welcomed the expected announcement of the inquiry and said that it is “important” to get to the bottom of this. While speaking to BBC, Brown said that he doesn’t think former ministers and PMs should be engaged in lobbying for particular commercial companies. He added that when ministers are lobbying their successors, whom they know very well, they could have privileged access.

Brown further said that lobbying in this commercial way could also be a stain on the country’s democracy, which is why an inquiry is “completely appropriate”. It is worth noting that former ministers and senior civil servants are banned from lobbying for two years after they leave government, a rule Cameron followed. However, Brown suggested that the ban should be extended to five years if existing rules prove inadequate.

(Image: AP)