UK Opposition Leader Demands 24-hour Guarantee For Coronavirus Testing

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government to set up a 24-hour guarantee for coronavirus testing. According to the reports, Britain's contact tracing system has been effective from May 28. As per international media reports, anyone who tests positive or comes in close contact with the infected person will have to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. According to reports, UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock while speaking to the media said that the government is trying to ramp up its coronavirus testing process.

I'm calling on the Prime Minister to introduce a guarantee that no one will have to wait longer than 24 hours to get a coronavirus test and 24 hours to get the result



Boris Johnson must put the nation’s health first. pic.twitter.com/N9haIBhMOl — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 28, 2020

Hancock further added that 84 per cent of tests from the testing centres are returned within 24 hours and said 95 of all tests are returned within 48 hours. He reportedly defended the government by saying they also want every test should return within 24 hours from the testing centres to pace up the entire process. He added that the government is trying its best and want to solve things as quickly as they can.

UK worst affected among Europe

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on May 25 that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15. Johnson reportedly said that if the virus cases remained constant it would allow all non-essential retail stores to reopen. UK Prime Minister also said that the opening of the stores would be dependent on the progress made by Britain up until June 15 in containing the coronavirus.

As per reports, the UK has the fourth highest case count in the world and a death toll of 37,542 which is the highest coronavirus death count in all of Europe. Despite such a high number of coronavirus cases, the number of new cases has sharply declined in the past few weeks and Britain has reportedly passed the peak of the virus.

According to reports, the fall in new coronavirus cases also means that Britain will be able to reopen outdoor markets and schools for younger children from June 1 onwards. Johnson announced that due to the progress made by the British people in containing the virus, the country could move on to step two. He also added that the oldest children could all be back in school on June 15 as he has asked schools to gradually reopen.

(Image Credit: Keir Starmer/Twitter)