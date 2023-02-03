UK Orders Probe Into Forced Installation Of Pre-pay Metres At Vulnerable Customers’ Homes

An immediate investigation has been launched by the energy regulator into British Gas after it emerged that its agents broke into homes to fit metres and the company ignored vulnerable customers, including children and people with disabilities who lived in the property. According to The Guardian report, Ofgem said it would not "hesitate to take firm enforcement action" against the energy supplier after it was alleged that Arvato Financial Solutions, a company used by British Gas to pursue debts, had broken into homes to fit metres when there were signs that young children and people with disabilities lived in the property.

The customers of British Gas who have had their metres installed forcefully include a mother whose "daughter is disabled and has a hoist and [an] electric wheelchair" and a 50-year-old woman suffering from "severe mental health issues," reported The Guardian, citing The Times.

UK launches probe into forced installation of pre-pay metres

"Vulnerable families should not be treated so poorly. The findings suggest that British Gas has failed to use every possible avenue to support those struggling with energy bills, as they rightly deserve and are entitled to," said a spokesman for the prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Ofgem on Thursday asked British Gas as well as other suppliers to improve their customer service after an extensive review. An Ofgem spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable for any supplier to impose forced installations on vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills before all other options have been exhausted and without carrying out thorough checks to ensure it is safe and practicable to do so."

Ofgem said that they launched a major investigation to find out the rapid growth in prepayment meter installations and other activities. "We have launched a major market-wide review investigating the rapid growth in prepayment metre installations and potential licence breaches driving it," the spokesperson said, adding, "We are clear that suppliers must work hard to look after their customers at this time, especially those who are vulnerable. The energy crisis is no excuse for unacceptable behaviour towards any customer, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances."

The UK-based publication further reported that British Gas has suspended the use of court warrants to force the installation of prepayment metres after receiving complaints about the practice.

Meanwhile, British lawmakers and consumer groups have expressed concerns that vulnerable people are being forced onto prepayment metres and then routinely cut off from heat and power because they cannot afford to top them up. Reports suggest that last year more than 3 million people were left in cold and dark homes as they ran out of credit. Also, the company's customer service review revealed that suppliers were not picking up phone calls and providing inconsistent scripts for staff handling complex inquiries.