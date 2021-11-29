UK Outlines Need For Getting Afghan Girls Return To School; Calls For Equal Opportunities

In a meeting with the Taliban’s all-male government on Sunday, the UK outlined the importance of getting the Afghan girls and women back to school, noting that the women should be equally entitled to education as the men. In his visit to Afghanistan on November 28, Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, Martin Longden informed on Twitter that he has discussed the matter with Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his colleagues.

Asserting UK’s continued support for the Afghan people, Longden also highlighted that despite "the humanitarian situation...the terrorism challenge," it is "imperative of getting all Afghan girls back to school. A big agenda that needs a big commitment - from all sides." Earlier, the Taliban and European Union delegates held a meeting in Doha to discuss the economic and political situation in Afghanistan, as per TOLO news.

Discussed with Mawlawi Muttaqi and his colleagues today the humanitarian situation, the UK’s continued support for the Afghan people, the terrorism challenge, and the imperative of getting all Afghan girls back to school. A big agenda that needs a big commitment - from all sides. pic.twitter.com/ABj6wgbUP2 — Martin Longden (@MlongdenUK) November 28, 2021

Although the Taliban has been trying to paint a moderate picture to the world in an attempt to gain international recognition, however, as per an ANI report citing experts, the women and girls in Afghanistan are the ones to face an uncertain future under the outfit-led regime. It is pertinent to mention here that as the Taliban offensive escalated after over 100 days of its rule in the war-torn country, the all-male cabinet went on to segregate universities by gender along with the introduction of dress codes in September, BBC had reported. This came after women, except those working in the health sector, were asked to stay away from work until the security situation improved immediately after the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August.

UK pledged £50mn to aid at-risk Afghan citizens

Earlier in October, UK pledged £50 million to the United Nations Afghanistan appeal in a bid to provide around two and half million Afghans, mostly women and girls with urgent life-saving humanitarian support. "The funding, which is drawn from the UK’s £286 million aid commitment to Afghanistan announced by the Prime Minister in September, will be channelled via UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the UK government said in a statement. Talking to Twitter, PM Boris Johnson had also urged the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders to prioritise the rights of women and girls in international development efforts. The funding was directed towards meeting the critical need for food, nutrition, shelter and medicine over the winter months in Afghanistan and bolstering the UN's wider humanitarian response.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @MartinLongdenUK_Twitter)