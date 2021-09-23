UK: Over 100,000 Students Miss School As Teachers Urge Govt To Announce COVID 'high Alert'

After more than 1,00,000 students were absent with confirmed or suspected infections last week - the biggest number for England during the pandemic – headteachers say the government has to be on "high alert" to stop school COVID outbreaks.

According to Department of Education's data, fewer than 92% of students were present in classrooms on September 16, with 59,000 students missing due to verified instances of COVID and another 45,000 missing due to suspected cases.

1,22,000 pupils were missing from state schools last week for COVID-related reasons, with 16,000 identified as isolated and another 2,000 absent “due to attendance restrictions in place to manage an outbreak”.

It is critical as both the central and local governments are now on high alert and prepared to respond promptly if and when cases increase dramatically. The number of confirmed or suspected cases among the 1,03,000 students is more than it was at the end of the last school year, just over two months ago. In mid-July, the Department for Education reported that just 82,000 students were absent due to COVID cases.

Secondary schools were the worst hit, with approximately one out of every 100 students being diagnosed with COVID. The overall absentee rate for secondary schools, including non-COVID absences, was 10%, which was twice as high as pre-pandemic absences. Last week, one out of every 100 educators in all sorts of state schools were missing due to COVID.

The figures represent the first public indications of the virus's spread within schools and colleges since the Department for Education ceased the use of preventive measures like masking, social distance, and small group "bubbles" at the start of the new school year. More than a million students were missing in July, with 9,30,000 of them self-isolating due to classroom encounters. This year, the Department for Education decided that children who are close contacts of confirmed or suspected cases do not need to self-isolate unless they show symptoms as well.

India's COVID update

According to the health ministry's revised data at 9 a.m. on September 23, India reported 31,923 new Covid cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total coronavirus tally to 33,563,421. The death toll has now risen to 4,46,050 people.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended that the next of kin of those who died of COVID-19, including those who succumbed to the virus while involved in relief operations and preparedness activities, be compensated 50,000 each as ex gratia assistance.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image