UK: Painting By Rescue Dog Named Banksy Raises Around ₹50,000 In Auction

A rescue dog named after graffiti artist Banksy has been recreating art by his namesake. The paintings made by the rescue dog were auctioned and they have managed to raise around £500 (₹51,115) for a charity, BBC News reported. The dog uses his nose and paws to create artwork and his paintings recreate the art made by Banksy. Bidding for the paintings started on February 1 and closed on February 7.

Banksy has created seven paintings and the money raised through the auction of paintings will be given to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre who have been taking care of the pet since last August, as per the news report. Spokeswoman Gina Jones, the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre Communication Manager told BBC News that she was "absolutely thrilled" and insisted that the amount raised in the auction will make a "big difference" in the lives of vulnerable animals who have been taken care of by them. In the online auction, seven of Banksy the dog’s paintings were sold and raised almost 498 pounds (approximately ₹50,000).

Paintings by dog get auctioned

The seven paintings recreated by the dog included Treats Are In The Air, Girl With The Tennis Ball Earring, Good Panda, Dog And Cat, Neon Panda, (Dreaming Of) Adoption Day, and DB Original and they were listed on the centre's Facebook page. Gina Jones told BBC News that Good Panda reached the highest bid at £120, as per the news report. She added that while the paintings of Banksy have been auctioned, however, the dog continues to paint.

The staff at the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre expressed hope that Banksy who is receiving the attention of the people might soon get a home. Bristol Animal Rescue Centre had even shared the pictures of the painting made by the dog named Banksy on Facebook.

In December, an abstract art from a pig painter named was sold for a record-breaking £20,000.(Rupees 20,44,040). The pig who has attained global acclaim as an artist was rescued from slaughter in 2016, The Daily Mail reported. The painting, 'Wild and Free,' was sold to a German buyer named Peter Esser. The artwork which has been sold for £20,000 broke the previous record for an artwork made by an animal that was traded at £14,000. As per the news report, previously, the record of an animal’s artwork was set by a chimp named Congo in 2005 whose artwork was sold for £14,000.

Image: Facebook/BristolAnimalRescueCentre