UK: Palace Aides Want Harry And Meghan To Give Up Royal Titles After Controversial Podcast

Royal Palace aides have asked The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their titles after Prince Harry’s controversial comments against the Royal family. In his latest podcast, Prince Harry made questionable remarks against his upbringing saying that he felt like "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”. The palace aides reportedly asked Harry and his wife Meghan Markle not to use the HRH titles moving forward as they had stepped back from their royal duties, and in the aftermath of Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to UK’s Mirror, in the latest podcast, Prince Harry condemned his parenting saying that he wanted to"break the cycle" of suffering” and give a better life to his own children.

Harry told host Dax Shepard in the live broadcasted podcast: ”When it comes to parenting if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on.” He then elaborated on pain and suffering brought to him as a child labelling it as “genetic”. Shocked at his allegations, the Royal aide asked the couple to prohibit from using their riyal titles. "Nobody is shocked anymore. It is more ‘Here we go again.’ But he should be told that these grievances should be aired in the privacy of your own home. Don’t do it publicly in a podcast. Get on with your life,” The Times quoted a royal source’s statement.

Harry takes a dig at grandparents

The Duke of Sussex took aim at his father Prince Charles on Armchair Expert saying that the royal “passed on the cycle” of genetic pain. He then went on to compare his life with a "goldfish bowl" and "zoo" and The Truman Show. He furthermore bearded his grandparents saying that Charles’ parenting reflected his own upbringing by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Sources told British broadcasters that the royal aides expressed great anger at Prince Harry for dragging his dead grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh into such revelations when it has been hardly few weeks that he was buried. The Duke of Sussex, said the source, has spent enough amount of time to prove that he’s no different to anyone else in attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain, it said. They should put the titles into abeyance, the broadcasters quoted royal aides as stressing.