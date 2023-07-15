UK Parliament Leaves Camilla Out In The Cold, Won't Pay Annuity It Gave To Prince Philip

While Queen Camilla and the late Prince Philip might have joined Britain's royal family with the title of consort, their annual allowances are nowhere close. According to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) into the finances of the royals, the new Queen will not be given a separate sum unlike the late Duke of Edinburgh, who used to receive about £360,000 annually from the parliament to carry out his duties.

Instead, Queen Camilla's activities will be financed by the Sovereign Grant. The report, which was published on Friday, underscored that with King Charles as the new monarch, his reign could “alter future funding needs in substantial ways”. It also revealed that the “Parliament provided Prince Philip with a separate annuity worth £359,000 per annum."

“Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annuity and the Queen’s activities will be funded from the Grant," it further mentioned.

The disparity occurs particularly because of a 2011 legislation. Previously, the payment and the grants that the late Queen Elizabeth II received from the government were replaced by the Sovereign Grant, which is based on a percentage of the profits made by the Crown Estate, according to the Independent. However, the new legislation maintained a provision for the duke, allowing him to receive his annuity throughout his life even after retiring from royal duties in 2017.

So who will pay for the new Queen?

In Queen Camilla's case, all expenses will be paid by the Sovereign Grant, which will have sufficient money to meet any extra expenditure. “These changes may affect spending profiles but would be within available funding from the Grant,” the NAO said. The report inferred that with less understanding of King Charles' upcoming activities plans, future funding for the royals could also be directly impacted.

"Each king and queen has their own interests and priorities which affect their schedule of event. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had cut back on events and travel in recent years, in part because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. It can be reasonably assumed that the King will be hosting more events and travelling to more engagements within the UK, and overseas at the request of the government," it concluded.