UK Parliament To Question Source Of Prince Andrew's Case Settlement Payout Worth £12mn

After an out-of-court settlement was announced in the Prince Andrew sex abuse case, a Labour Party Member of Parliament (MP) Andy McDonald on Thursday has intended to seek assurance that public money will not be used as payout for the lawsuit with Virginia Guiffre. The "settlement in principle", reportedly amounting to close to £12 million, was reached between plaintiff Guiffre and the Prince on Tuesday. As per reports, at least £2 million of the total sum will be "personally" donated by Queen Elizabeth II to Guiffre's charity.

Speaking at an interview with BBC on the settlement of Prince Andrew's case, MP McDonald stressed "this is a person of bet high profile involved in a case where his position of authority and privilege has been allegedly abused and it is an enormous sum of money."

"We don't know the precise figure but there is a risk that this will be at public expense so we need to have that resolved. We need to know exactly where the money is coming from," UK Labour Party MP Andy McDonald told BBC.

Informing that he will raise the issue at the UK Parliament, he emphasised, the settlement amount will remain a cause of concern "until people have that information and receive assurances that public money is going to be used in any way to contribute to the settlement."

Prince Andrew announces "substantial settlement" in sex abuse case

For the unversed, Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II of England has been accused of sexually assaulting US citizen Virginia Guiffre (38) when she was a teen. As per court filings brought in August first, cited by the Associated Press, then 17-year-old Guiffre was trafficked by Prince Andrew's financier Jeffrey Epstein and molested by the Duke. Andrew had ardently denied the allegations and had made several attempts to toss the lawsuit earlier in the year. Meanwhile, an accomplice of Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell in December was convicted of trafficking and sourcing teenage girls to pedophilic clients in England.

On Tuesday, the Prince has agreed to settle the case by making a "substantial donation" to the accuser's charity as a declaration that he never meant to "malign her character," the court filing released on Tuesday said, as per AP. The deal is dubbed as an alternate for trial, which would have brought further embarrassment to the monarchy.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” AP quoted a statement by Attorney David Boies, who is representing Giuffre.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the statement added.

Although the exact sum remains undisclosed, media reports suggest it is close to £12 million, out of which the Queen has agreed to "personally making £2 million donations to Guiffre's charity." Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reports. During the ongoing lawsuit, last month, Queen stripped Prince Andrew from his patronages and honorary military roles. The monarchy also distanced itself from the Duke ahead of the damaging developments in the lawsuit.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP)