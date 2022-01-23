UK Partygate Investigator Now Examining Staff Enrty/exit Records Where Alleged Party Held

Sue Gray, who has been investigating the partygate scandal, was given access to a detailed log of staff movements in and out of the building where the alleged party was held during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to a report by The Guardian, the detailed log report contained in and out of the building including swipe cards. Notably, it is expected, Gray will publish a report of about 25 pages this week in which she would include concrete evidence against the alleged scandal. Further, the British English daily claimed that there are also possibilities that Gray would be investigating another party in Downing Street, possibly in the PM's flat.

Citing media rumours, the report said the party was also attended by a close friend of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, that has not yet come to light. It is worth mentioning if Gray revealed the last party, it would be difficult for Johnson to prove his innocence. As per the allegation levelled against Johnson, it said several booze parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"These are rules that he himself put in place… If the prime minister himself has not followed that guidance if he was at that party when others were told to remain in their homes and not mix with others, that is simply unacceptable," Sputnik quoted Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross as saying.

"And if he has misled parliament, in my view he can't continue," added Ross.

"Deliberate falsehood would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy"

Earlier last week, while speaking to BBC, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab acknowledged any "deliberate falsehood" in the Commons would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy". "If it's lying, deliberate in the way you describe, if it’s not corrected immediately, it would normally, under the ministerial code and the governance around parliament, be a resigning matter," The Guardian quoted Raab as saying during BBC Radio programme on Tuesday.

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Raab said he was confident that the British Prime Minister gave a straightforward answer in the parliament "PM has been very clear that Cummings’ claims were not true or accurate," he said. Notably, Johnson, confessed that he had attended drinks in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.