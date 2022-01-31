UK: Partygate Report Says Events During COVID In Boris' Downing Street 'hard To Justify'

The highly anticipated report of senior civil servant Sue Gray was published on January 31, however, only a limited version of the Cabinet Office probe has been made public, which is around 12 pages, as per the reports of Sky News. It stated that some of the behaviour at parties conducted in Downing Street and Whitehall during COVID limitations is difficult to justify. The report further says that several of the 2020 and 2021 events show a major failure to observe not only the high standards required of individuals working in government positions but also of the standards expected of the entire British people.

Gray claims that too little attention was given to what was happening across the country at that time. She blames the events on leadership and judgement failures by various areas of No 10 and the Cabinet Office. She continued the report by stating that some of the incidents should not have been permitted. Other events should not have been allowed to unfold in the way they did.

No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the Prime Minister

Senior civil servant Sue Gray then goes on to talk about the rule of No 10 stating that the use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the Prime Minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11. She further said that during the pandemic, it was often used as an extension of the workplace for holding group meetings in a ventilated place and it was also used for gathering without clear authorisation or oversight which is not appropriate.

She concluded the report by stating that as she has noted a number of these events should not have been given permission and that there is significant learning from these events which must be addressed immediately across government and this does not need to wait for the police investigation to be concluded.

PM Boris Johnson to make a statement in the House of Commons

Later today, January 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement in the House of Commons, which will be followed by questions from MPs, according to Sky News. The opposition has put pressure on the Prime Minister to resign while many have stated that they will wait for Gray's report. Now, as the report is out, MP's are looking forward to PM's statement.

