UK Partygate Row: 12 More MPs Hand Out No Confidence Letters Against PM Boris Johnson

In the latest development in the UK partygate row, threatening Boris Johnson’s leadership in the country, around 12 letters of no confidence in PM were submitted by Conservative MPs on Wednesday. According to a Sky News report, more Tories handed out their letters including the MPs who were part of a group of around 20 who first voted in the 2019 general elections. Reportedly, the British lawmakers met last night to discuss their support for the prime minister after Johson on Tuesday claimed nobody told him that the party in May 2020 was against the rules.

As per the report, several other letters are believed to have been submitted ahead of Wednesday with a few Conservative MPs even confirming to Sky News that they had done so. It is pertinent to note that the letters have been handed to the head of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, Graham Brady who is also the only person who knows exactly how many letters have been submitted. Moreover, for a Tory Prime Minister to be ousted, Graham is required to receive letters from 15% of Conservative MPs, which at the moment is 54.

After the required number is reached, a vote on British PM’s leadership will be triggered. The media outlet stated that this vote could take place as early as Wednesday. At midday on 19 January, Johnson will even face the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions. Most probably, his future in the office will be raised in the upcoming session.

Johnson said he did not know party was against the rules

UK PM Boris Johnson has repudiated misleading Parliament about the lockdown-breaching party, stating that he thought it was a "work event". Johnson, speaking publicly for the first time in almost a week, claimed that nobody warned him that it was against the rules for a drinks party to be hosted in Downing Street during the first lockdown. He denied the possibility of his resignation or should he be censured by the inquiry into rule-breaking. He hoped people would understand the circumstances officials were operating in at No 10 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

In an interview with Sky News, the UK PM said, “I can’t believe we would have gone ahead with an event that people said was against the rules … nobody warned me it was against the rules, I am categorical about that – I would have remembered that.”

