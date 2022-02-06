UK Partygate Row: Ex-Conservative Leader Backs PM Johnson, Seeks Time To Sort Out Issues

Amid mounting pressure on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Partygate row, former Tory (Conservative) leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith came in support of Johnson on Sunday, British media reported. While speaking to BBC, Smith urged the opposition leaders to profer some time to Johnson in order to sort out ongoing crises. According to Smith, it is the responsibility of Johnson to fix the issue in order to restore confidence and remedy damages that have been creating a void between him and his colleagues.

When asked whether the crisis would destabilise the government or would hamper the image of the UK Prime Minister's Office, Smith said, "None of us knows the answer to that question. Respect and trust you have to earn, and when you lose it, it's a very difficult task to get it back across the board. And so that’s going to be a huge task. The government and the Prime Minister have set out to try and do that."

It is worth mentioning that the response from Smith comes nearly a week after five senior staff members and a string of MPs declared they had lost confidence in Johnson. Calling the previous week the most disastrous for the British Prime Minister, Smith while speaking with the British public service broadcaster, urged the ministers to come in support of Johnson.

As per the earlier allegation levelled against Johnson, several BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze) parties were held in the Prime Minister's official residence, 10 Downing Street, at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

UK Partygate investigator now examining staff entry/exit records

Earlier last month, Sue Gray, who has been investigating the Downing Street parties, was given access to a detailed log of staff movements in and out of the building where the alleged party was held during the lockdown. Citing media rumours, the report said the party was also attended by a close friend of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, that has not yet come to light.

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab acknowledged any "deliberate falsehood" in the Commons would leave the "British Prime Minister in jeopardy" and added he was confident that Johnson gave a straightforward answer in Parliament.

(Image: AP/@MPIainDS/Twitter)