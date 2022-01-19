UK Partygate Row: Johnson Faces Grilling In Parliament; Refuses To Say If He Should Resign

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faced a grilling at House of Commons by MPs on Wednesday, refused to say if he should resign for misleading parliament. Johnson repeatedly dodged the questions over the range of No 10 parties which took place in 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown. He also insisted that no action would be taken until the results are published by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the Downing Street gatherings.

The latest brutal grilling of Johnson in the parliament came after he not only said that he was unaware of the party in Downing Street in May 2020 was ‘against the rules’ but also apologised for attending the gathering. UK PM’s former aide Domonic Cummings and other No 10 sources warned that the 20 May 2020 lockdown ‘bring your own booze’ or ‘BYOB’ party would have breached Coronavirus restrictions.

During the Wednesday session of Prime Minister’s questions, Labour leader Keir Starmer threw tough questions at Johnson, many of which UK PM refused to answer directly. Starmer asked, “If a Prime Minister misleads parliament, should they resign?” But the British PM replied that the Labour MP is “continuing to ask a series of questions which he knows will be answered by an inquiry”. Johnson even accused Starmer of “wasting this House’s time”.

Meanwhile, former minister David Davis also made an intervention and told UK PM, “You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go.” He also said that he had “spent weeks” defending Johnson from “angry constituents” but he has now reached the end of his tether. In Davis’ response, Johnson said that he takes “full responsibility for everything done in this Government”.

Furthermore, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain also asked if “it is now time for him to resign”. However, UK PM dismissed the question and said, “no”. She further added, “There is no excuse for taking the British people for fools – will the Prime Minister agree with me it is time for him to resign?” Johnson, in response, noted that he had already “apologised sincerely” or “any mistakes that were made” but called on the British lawmakers to wait for the results of Gray’s investigation.

12 More MPs Hand Out No Confidence Letters Against PM

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the UK partygate row, threatening Boris Johnson’s leadership in the country, around 12 letters of no confidence in PM were submitted by Conservative MPs on Wednesday. According to a Sky News report, more Tories handed out their letters including the MPs who were part of a group of around 20 who first voted in the 2019 general elections. Reportedly, the British lawmakers met last night to discuss their support for the Prime Minister after Johson on Tuesday claimed nobody told him that the party in May 2020 was against the rules.

As per the report, several other letters are believed to have been submitted ahead of Wednesday with a few Conservative MPs even confirming to Sky News that they had done so. It is pertinent to note that the letters have been handed to the head of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, Graham Brady who is also the only person who knows exactly how many letters have been submitted. Moreover, for a Tory Prime Minister to be ousted, Graham is required to receive letters from 15% of Conservative MPs, which at the moment is 54.

