UK 'partygate' Scandal: Another Conservative MP Aaron Bell Submits No Confidence Letter

At least thirteen Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his ‘partygate scandals’ in breach of his own COVID-19 in 2020, asking him to leave premiership. The latest letter came from MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Aaron Bell, who claimed that the British Prime Minister’s disregard for the COVID-19 rules as he gathered at a social event makes his position “untenable".

“I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady,” the tory MP announced on Twitter, referring to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs in the UK. He stressed that he had “struggled to reconcile assurances” given by the Prime Minister about Downing Street parties, with “the implications of Sue Gray’s interim findings”. As MP Bell turned in a letter, 54 such letters would imply a vote of no confidence in the prime minister. And if more than 50% of Tory's MPs vote to dismiss Johnson, he will have to step down as Britain’s Prime Minister. As of Friday, Feb.4, it is understood that 20 letters have already been submitted.

The conservative politicians in the UK are calling for a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership after the investigation led by Sue Gray into alleged parties at the British Prime Minister's official residence - No. 10 Downing Street-found that there had been "failures of leadership and judgment" on part of Johnson. At least 16 social events, two of which were previously unknown by the British public, between May 2020 and April 2021 fell within Gray’s investigation's remit. Of those,12 were handed to the Met police for further investigation. These parties held at Downing Street during the lockdown "should not have been allowed to take place," Gray's investigation had concluded.

'Breach of trust'

While the British Prime Minister said sorry “for the things we simply didn't get right” at the House of Commons, and also apologised “for the way that this matter has been handled,” the Tory MPs denounced the UK leader’s "breach in trust.” Bell confronted Johnson with an emotive anecdote as he addressed him in front of other MPs at House of Commons. Bell said: "It seems a lot of people attended events in May 2020 – the one I recall attending was my grandmother’s funeral, there were only 10 at the funeral, many people who loved her had to watch online,” according to Britain’s ITV. "I didn’t hug my siblings, I didn’t hug my parents, I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn’t even go to her house for a cup of tea. He then asked: "Does the prime minister think I’m a fool?”

Johnson, in response, promised to re-establish backbench policy committees and told Tory MPs that they would be provided with a “direct line” to No 10 Downing Street, as he made attempts to persuade them. “I want these policy committees to play an important role in generating ideas and discussion and so I encourage colleagues from across the party to get involved,” Johnson wrote on social media. “I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that is why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street.” As Gray’s findings held him accountable for misconduct, UK PM earlier said that he will “fix it”, but refused to step down stressing, "I am going to get on with the job,” he told the House of Commons, according to broadcasts of his speech.