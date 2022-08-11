UK Pharmacists Alarmed Over Acute Shortage Of Critical Medicines Putting Patients At Risk

Pharmacists in the UK have remained concerned about the severe nationwide shortage of critical medicines, putting patients at risk. The said anomaly has now reportedly lasted for nearly six months in the European country, with pharmacists believing that the scarcity of key drugs is gravely affecting more than half i.e. about 54% of patients in last first half of 2022 given the ongoing COVID pandemic and surging monkeypox cases in the West. Owing to the massive demand-supply gap, patients are also forced to return to their GPs for alternative drugs, UK-based pharmacists said, as quoted by Sky News.

A survey conducted by The Pharmaceutical Journal, including as many as 1,562 pharmacists, raised alarm over the threat to patients with life-threatening ailments. The shortage of drug supply emerged after the UK witnessed a huge outcry earlier this year over the lack of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medicines. "Women contact me all the time to say they can't get their HRT, adding stress onto a time that's often already stressing them out," Elizabeth Carr-Elis, founder of the Pausivity running the #KnowYourMenopause campaign told Daily ExpressUK.

London issues 'medicine supply notification' to highlight shortage

Following this, London issued several "medicine supply notifications." The list included pain reliever drugs during childbirth, for migraine, medicines prescribed for prostrate cancer and endomitosis patients, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, antihistamine, and a particular brand of insulin.

"Presently, hardly a week goes by without at least one pharmacy asking us to give an alternative," a pharmacist working in a GP practice told the journal, under conditions of anonymity, adding that he was "fire fighting" to manage demands against notable short supplies. "Such requests are often not easy to navigate and can sometimes be quite dangerous. It creates a lot of stress to both patients as well as professionals," he added, as quoted by Sky News.

On August 3, UK ministers asked hospitals to "conserve stock" of an anti-clotting medicine only to be used for treating strokes. Meanwhile, children's hospitals also stood on the edge of running out of nutritional supplements, posing a risk of vitamin deficiencies among minors, said a pharmacist working in a childcare hospital in London. "We had to ration it as it had potentially put patients at risk of vitamin deficiencies," another pharmacist told the journal.

Pharmacies in the UK trying to source drugs in 'timely manner'

Dubbing the situation worrisome, the director of the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), Mike Dent, said the stores are under immense pressure to source required drugs "in a timely manner" to avoid critical impact on those suffering life-threatening illnesses. "Community pharmacies are under immense pressure at the moment but they are working flat out trying to manage medicines supply issues - which are outside of their control - so that all patients’ needs can be met as quickly as possible," Dent said. The prolonged shortages have also caused frustration among 97% of patients, he said citing a survey titled Pharmacy Pressure Surveys.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)