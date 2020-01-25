UK Man Pays £40 Not To Fix Wife's Mobile, Says 'I'll Tell You Full Story Later'

In a bizarre incident, a phone repairman was paid £40 Cash by a man to not fix his wife's mobile. Oli Pickles was stunned when a customer visited his shop in Sheffield on January 22 and handed him over a smashed up phone with cash and a small note hid in the back. According to the reports, the note read, "Bro - keep the money and the phone. Just call my missus and tell her you can't fix it. I'll tell you full story later."

28-year-old left scratching his head

The 28-year-old phone repairman did what he was paid to and did not fix up the smashed up iPhone 8 Plus and called the woman and told her that it could not be fixed. The woman thanked him and said she would pass on the message. But the suspicious task given by the man left Pickles in doubt and he still hasn't solved the puzzle. Pickles spoke to the media and said that he sensed something fishy behind the whole incident when the customer entered the store. He said that he has been fixing phones for six years and has never been paid not to fix the phone.

Pickles says it is the strangest thing ever happened

He added that it is the strangest thing ever happened to him. He said that he has no idea what the customer was trying to hide but clearly he wanted to keep it secret from his partner. Pickles said that when the man handed over the phone, he just had a feeling that he was not coming back. He said the customer left him £40 which is not worth his time to sort it out. He said the whole thing was a bit weird and it makes him laugh when he thinks about the customer.

