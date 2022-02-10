UK Places 1,000 Troops On Standby Over Potential Refugee Crisis If Russia Invades Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine border crisis, which is growing every day has prompted the UK to put 1,000 troops on standby to deploy to Eastern Europe if a refugee crisis arises as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia invades, UK authorities have warned that it might result in a humanitarian calamity. The United States has also warned that a large displacement of 1-5 million people could occur, with the majority of refugees entering Poland.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels followed by Warsaw in Poland on Thursday. He stated that the United Kingdom is unshakable in its commitment to European security, according to the Guardian. Johnson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will talk about the military alliance's larger plans to send additional troops to Eastern Europe. After that, Johnson will travel to Warsaw to meet with Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and president, Andrzej Duda, as part of British diplomatic activity. Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, will visit Moscow on Thursday, followed by Ben Wallace, the defence minister, on Friday.

The UK promised to send 100 engineers to Poland

Western politicians are concerned that a Russian invasion would result in a large-scale refugee crisis, as Moscow amasses 135,000 troops on Ukraine's and Belarus's borders, according to the Guardian. In December, the UK promised to send 100 engineers to Poland to assist in the security of the country's eastern border, and earlier this week, it announced that it will begin sending another 350 Royal Marines as a show of solidarity while up to 30,000 Russian troops undertake joint drills with Belarus.

The UK has also pledged to send a Type 45 warship to the eastern Mediterranean, send RAF planes to southern Europe, and treble the 900 troops now stationed in Estonia as part of a NATO battlegroup, according to the Guardian. The United States has also said that it will send 3,000 troops to Poland and Romania, while France has indicated that it will also send troops to Romania.

Need to draw lines

Johnson stated that as an alliance, they need to draw lines in the sand and make it clear that there are some principles on which they will not compromise. He further said that this covers every NATO ally's security as well as every European democracy's right to seek NATO membership, according to the Guardian.

