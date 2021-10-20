UK: Plane Drops Human Waste On Man And His Garden While Descending At Heathrow Airport

In a bizarre incident, a resident of the United Kingdom (UK) had a dreadful experience when he noticed his garden was splashed with human waste dropped by a plane flying overhead.

According to the Mirror, the incident occurred at Windsor, Canada, in which a flight dropped human waste while passing through the city, which is one of the main flight paths in and out of Heathrow Airport (London Airport).

Unfortunately, the incident was reported in July this year when the man was present in the garden. According to The Independent, councillor for Clewer East Karen Davis spoke about it at the Royal Borough Of Windsor and Maidenhead’s aviation forum, and the issue hit the headlines.

"It was one of the worst moments of my life": Davis on the fall of plane waste incident

While speaking at the forum, Davis narrated the incident and said that his garden and the umbrellas in it were covered with human waste within a few seconds. He recalled the dreadful experience and said it was one of the worst moments of his life.

According to him, the flight was descending towards Heathrow airport when the incident occurred. It is worth noting that a flight toilet stores human waste in a holding tank. Whenever the flight lands at the airport, the waste which gets sucked into a tanker, is flushed into a dumping van.

"I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn't frozen and, his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way," the Mirror (h/t BBC) quoted Davis as saying.

"He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience," added Davis.

It was the rarest of rare incidents: Councillor

Meanwhile, John Bowden, the councillor for Eton & Castle, described it as a "one in a billion chance" and said that the warm climate was the reason why the excrement came out as a more fluid item. Bowden noted that the human excreta normally freezes instantly due to the frosty temperatures. However, in rare instances, excrement does leak from a plane.

Meanwhile, Davis added that the airline first refused to accept the blunder, claiming that none of their planes was descending at the time the residents noted the incident. However, when the residents cross-checked the data using a tracking application, the airline accepted the blunder.

Image: Pixabay