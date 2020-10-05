UK Planning Strict ‘three-tier System’ Lockdown To Curb COVID-19 Spread: Report

UK government might have plans to impose the stricter 'red alert' lockdowns under the proposed ‘three-tier system’ that seeks to ban all outdoor social gatherings, a leaked authorities paperwork cited by the local broadcaster Wales Online revealed. The document suggests that the Boris Johnson administration might order potential pub closures and stricter distancing rules and harsher movement restrictions on the public. The draft traffic-light-style plan acmes to reorganize the patchwork of localized restrictions to curb the alarming coronavirus second wave resurgence in the UK, according to reports.

While on October 4, the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus spiked to 22,961 in the highest single daily, the UK ministers drafted an unsigned and not made official “COVID-19 Proposed Social Distancing Framework” that is accessible to amendments for change of strict rules. A Guardian report claimed that the paperwork, with uncertainty at No 10 measure listed other tougher measures to be imposed to bring down the rising COVID-19 trajectory in the UK. This included hospitality and leisure businesses shutdowns, restrictions to assembly outside the household, curfew on overnight movement, ban on organized non-professional sports, it, however, keeps the places of worship open.

The document does not curtail the school learning as UK PM Boris Johnson had made clear in the past that given the impact on the children’s future, school closures would make it as last government resort for stemming the pandemic. Further, the paperwork was marked as “official – sensitive” and was approved by the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

"No matter how impatient we may be, how fed up we may become – there is only one way of defeating this virus.



"No matter how impatient we may be, how fed up we may become – there is only one way of defeating this virus.

"And that's by showing a collective forbearance, common sense and willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others." – PM @BorisJohnson

Alert Level 1 in England

According to the document, the restrictions will move to be imposed across several UK geographical areas, nationally at alert level 3, when alert level 2 would fail to curb the coronavirus spread. Under alarming surge of the infections, closures on businesses will be imposed nationwide. On alert level 2, the advisory seeks to ban gatherings at public premises, shut down of bars and pubs or local sports complexes, parks, cinema halls, etc. Given no control on the rise in transmission, visits to the care homes will also be restricted, making only essential movement allowed. Alert level 1 is currently effective across England that prohibits assembly of more than 6 people and mandates face-coverings and 10 pm curfew on hospitality, and only 30 pupils allowed to hold funerals.

