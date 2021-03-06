UK Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Millions Of Pounds In Aid To Conflict Zones Countries: Report

The United Kingdom government is planning to slash hundreds of millions of pounds in foreign aid to countries in conflict zones around the globe. A leaked document obtained by openDemocracy has revealed that British civil servants have discussed reducing aid to Syria from £137 million pledged last year to just over £45 million this year. In South Sudan, the UK officials are planning to cut spending from £110 million to £45 million, while aid to Libya could be cut by 63% and Somalia by 60%.

While speaking to SkyNews, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) did not dispute the document and further said that the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic had “forced” the government to take “tough but necessary decisions”. The FCO said that it was “temporarily reducing” the overall amount that the UK government spends on aid.

The officials added that they are still working through what this means for individual programmes. The FCO said that the government would remain a world-leading aid donor and will spend more than £10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.

READ: UK: Mystery Person With Brazil Variant Traced, No Sign Of 'onward Transmission'

Ministers, charities condemn the move

The potential move, however, has been criticised by politicians and charities, with some waring “people will die” and some saying that there will be huge impacts on issues such as terrorism, migration and refugee crisis. Labour’s Pree Kaur Gill, who is the shadow secretary for international development, said that this is a “devastating” reminder of the real-world impact the government’s politically motivated decision to abandon its manifesto commitment on aid will have on the world’s most vulnerable people. She added that cuts in support to countries in the midst of multiple humanitarian crisis would cause “devastation” and would cause stretched healthcare systems to collapse and access to clean water stripped away. “Make no mistake, people will die,” Gill said.

READ: UK Says Vaccine Shipment From India Won't Hurt Poor Nations

Tory MP and chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee Tobias Ellwood also joined the criticism and said that terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Boko Haram will benefit from the UK stepping back. Ellwood said that extremism, terrorism, refugee crisis, migration will be affected when the UK government take the “retrograde steps”. Moreover, several charities have also condemned the decision to cut aid to Yemen.

In a letter to UK PM Boris Johnson, the charities said that the cuts are taking place with “no transparency, consultation or meaningful strategy”. They said that history will not judge the nation (UK) kindly if the government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen and thus destroy the UK's global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need.

READ: Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle In Court; UK Paper Ordered To Print Front-page Apology

READ: UK Says Vaccine Shipment From India Won't Hurt Poor Nations