UK Plans To Go Ahead With Plans To Downsize Its Army Despite Ongoing Conflict In Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly intends to go ahead with plans to reduce the size of the British Army, despite the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and increased military spending. The decision comes as part of the Ministry of Defence's strategy to downsize the army and streamline its capabilities.

According to sources cited by The Times on Friday, the Defence Ministry announced in 2021 its intention to decrease the number of troops from 82,000 to just over 70,000. The plan also involves cutting the number of tanks from 227 to 148. However, the situation in Ukraine has sparked unease among some UK officials, with the head of the army, Patrick Sanders, referring to the downsizing plans as "perverse" in light of the ongoing conflict in Europe.

Does Britain need a large military?

Despite these concerns and the recent surge in military spending by the UK's NATO allies, British ministers reportedly believe that London is not under significant pressure to alter its course. The matter is expected to be addressed in a defence command paper scheduled for release in June. The UK government's proposed reduction in infantry personnel in favor of artillery remains unchanged, according to The Times. A government source explained, "We have too much infantry - a legacy of the counter-insurgency wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. We need more artillery. The jury is out on whether you need main battle tanks."

However, some army insiders argue that the conflict in Ukraine highlights the need for a sufficient military force. An army source said, "the main lesson from Ukraine is you need mass... The truth is we don't have enough infantry and we don't have enough artillery." In March, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a £5 billion ($6.2 billion) increase in the defence budget over the next two years. The additional funds are intended to replenish stocks of arms sent to Ukraine and modernize the country's nuclear arsenal. As the situation evolves, the downsizing plans will likely continue to draw scrutiny and debate, with implications for the future shape and capabilities of the British Army.