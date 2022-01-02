UK Plans To Offer Cheaper, Easier Visas To Seal Trade Deal With India: Report

In order to reach a trade agreement with India, the UK plans to soften immigration regulations by granting cheaper and easier visas for Indian tourists, students, and professionals, according to a media report published on January 1. According to The Times, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK's international trade secretary, is due to fly to New Delhi later this month to begin formal negotiations on a planned India-UK free trade agreement (FTA).

According to the newspaper, Trevelyan is anticipated to use his visit to open the possibility of reducing immigration requirements for Indian citizens, which is a crucial demand from New Delhi. While she has the support of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has put strengthening ties with India at the top of the government's priority to counter China's growing influence, Home Secretary Priti Patel is opposed to the idea, according to the source.

Patel & Jaishankar inked a bespoke and reciprocal MMP in May '21

Priti Patel and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inked a bespoke and reciprocal Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) in May last year to allow roughly 3,000 students and professionals every year to obtain work experience benefits in either country. Both sides have committed to work toward an April 2022 deadline for implementing the new system as part of the MMP, with work already started at the High Commission in London and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

However, under new immigration policies in the works, one alternative being considered is a programme similar to the one agreed to as part of the UK's FTA with Australia, which would allow young Indians to come to the UK and work for up to three years. Another alternative would be to reduce student visa payments, allowing them to stay in the UK after graduation for a period of time, maybe building on the Graduate Route visa under the present points-based immigration regulations, according to the research.

Fee reductions for employment and tourist visas

According to the media report, there may also be fee reductions for employment and tourist visas. Currently, an Indian citizen can spend up to GBP 1,400 for a work visa, while students pay GBP 348 and visitors pay GBP 95. These expenses contrast sharply with visa fees for nations like China, which are much lower. The UK government has stated repeatedly that it wants a deal that lowers trade obstacles with India.

Since the conclusion of bilateral working groups, preparations for the start of discussions for the UK-India FTA 'remain underway,' according to the Department for International Trade. Trevelyan and her Indian counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, met last October in Sorrento, Italy, during the G-20 trade ministers meeting to discuss "final preparations" for the start of India-UK FTA discussions this year.

