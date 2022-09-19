UK Plans To Replace Chinese State-linked Confucius Institutes With Educators From Taiwan

The United Kingdom's government is planning to phase out Chinese state-linked Confucius Institutes and invite educators from Taiwan in order to provide alternative programmes for teaching the Chinese language - Mandarin. According to a report by The Guardian, the UK has as many as 30 branches of the Confucius Institute across the country. These institutes continued to teach the Chinese language, culture and business etiquette to British people despite long-standing controversy regarding the practice.

According to reports, these institutes are actually joint ventures between the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF), a partner university in China, as well as a host university in Britain. Until recently, the Conservative administration in the UK had a favourable opinion of the Beijing-supported programme. As the country's education minister in 2104, Liz Truss, the incumbent Prime Minister, hailed the network of Confucius classes and claimed that they will create a "solid foundation for Mandarin in the UK." However, since then, Truss has adopted an aggressive position towards China. According to recent reports, she was willing to classify China as an "extreme threat" to the UK's national security.

The Confucius language learning and teaching programme has come under intense criticism as diplomatic relations between China and the UK keep deteriorating. Meanwhile, campaigners have questioned the funding and hiring procedures for the programme to teach the Chinese language. They also emphasised that freedom of speech was restricted in these classrooms and criticised the UK's method of teaching Mandarin as being "outdated," The Guardian reported.

The lack of Mandarin proficiency for British diplomacy raises concern in UK

Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by China Research Group revealed that almost all UK government funding for Mandarin teaching at schools is channelled through university-based Confucius Institutes. According to estimates, this amounts to around £27 million in funding allotted from 2015 to 2024. As Britain looks for methods to apply the "global Britain" framework following the Brexit vote, the country's proficiency in other languages has become a hot topic in Westminster in recent years. The concern has also been raised in the country over the lack of Mandarin proficiency for British diplomacy and also put language teaching in the limelight, as per The Guardian.

Image: AP