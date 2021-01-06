UK Pledges $6.2 Billion In Grants To Businesses Following COVID-19 Lockdown Announcement

Following the announcement of a fresh COVID-19 lockdown in the British islands, the United Kingdom Treasury on Tuesday earmarked $6.2 billion (4.6 billion pounds) in grants for businesses to cushion the blow.

"This follows the Prime Minister's announcement last night that these businesses will be closed until at least February half-term in order to help control the virus, and, together with the wide range of existing support, provides them with certainty through the Spring period," said the UK Treasury.

According to the press release, up to 9,000 pounds in grants will be available to retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses that will have to shut down during the lockdown across the nation. The financial support package culminates to a total of 4 billion pounds. Moreover, 594 million pounds was earmarked in a separate fund for all other affected businesses and an additional 1.1 billion discretionary grant funding for local authorities to be invested in local support grants of up to 3,000 pounds per month.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said, "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead - and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."

UK under lockdown again

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the virus mutation. In a press conference, Johnson instructed people to "stay at home" and follow the new rules immediately. He informed that all schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning until the middle of February.

With surging virus cases and patient numbers across the nation, Johnson said that those in the top four priority groups would receive a first vaccine dose by mid-February. He also said that the weeks ahead would be the "hardest yet". However, he added that he believed the country was entering "the last phase of the struggle".

Meanwhile, as Scotland also declared a temporary lockdown, Wales and Northern Ireland are under the highest level of restrictions to curb the spread of infection. The recent lockdown is the third nationwide in the United Kingdom.

(With agency inputs)

