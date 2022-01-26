UK PM Accepts Ministerial Code Applies To Him, Refuses To Comment On Investigation

As it was announced on Tuesday that London police will be investigating the breaches of COVID restrictions at Downing Street in 2020. During the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQ), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the ministerial code applies to him. However, he did not comment on the Downing Street party investigation. Johnson presented a number of justifications for the parties, first claiming that no regulations were breached, then later apologised to the British people for such meetings.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stated that the ministerial code specifies that ministers who intentionally mislead Parliament will be required to offer their resignation, according to Wales Online. Starmer has demanded that Boris Johnson quit as Prime Minister, claiming that he deceived the Parliament. He stated that he believes the Prime Minister agrees the code applies to him and as a result, he must resign.

Guidance was completely followed in Number 10

Starmer further said that on December 1, the Prime Minister addressed in reference to parties during the lockdown that all guidance was completely followed in Number 10, from that despatch box. He then asked PM Johnson that now that he recognises the ministerial code applies to him, will he resign, to which PM said, "No, Mr Speaker."

PM Johnson claimed that Sir Keir Starmer has been persistently opportunistic throughout as he inquired about COVID restrictions. He also said that Starmer has flipped-flopped from one side to the other and that he would have kept them under lockdown in the summer.

Investigation has begun

The London Police confirmed on Tuesday that violations of COVID-19 restrictions at Downing Street during the first lockdown in 2020 will be investigated. In a statement to the London Assembly, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick stated that an investigation has begun and that Scotland Yard is currently looking into a number of events that took place at Number 10 Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential COVID-19 laws. Following the announcement of the investigation Prime Minister's spokesperson stated that the Prime Minister does not believe he has breached the law and that he welcomes the investigation.

