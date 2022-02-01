UK PM Apologises, Accepts Partygate Scandal Findings 'in Full' But Refuses To Resign

British Prime Boris Johnson on Monday, January 30, apologised for attending lockdown parties in breach of his own COVID-19 protocols as the rest of the UK reeled under the stringent lockdown. His apology came as calls strengthened demanding that he step down from the prime minister’s position for alleged misconduct. Johnson said that he “understood public anger” surrounding his behaviour.

"I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled,” the UK PM told British Parliament on Monday. "I accept her findings in full," he added referring to the findings of Sue Gray's inquiry into the partygate scandal.

Johnson then said, "I get it and I will fix it”, but refused to step down stressing, "I am going to get on with the job."

'Parties should not have taken place': Gray's report

An investigation into alleged parties at the British Prime Minister's official residence - No. 10 Downing Street - at a time the rest of the country was under strict lockdown protocol concluded that there have been "failures of leadership and judgement" on part of Johnson. At least 16 such events between May 2020 and April 2021 fell within Gray’s investigation's remit; of those 12 have been handed to the Met police. These parties held at Downing Street during the lockdown "should not have been allowed to take place," Gray's investigation concluded.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify," Gray said in the report published on January 31.

The reported parties were held either at the Cabinet Office, or Downing Street, but was also held at the UK government’s Department for Education, the investigation found. Some behaviour at the gatherings is "difficult to justify" and is a "serious failure to observe" standards for government, the report concluded. The "excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time,” the findings asserted.

Johnson had apologised earlier as well. He had said, ”I offer my heartfelt apologies,” but refused to step down from his position. Admitting that he was a part of the controversial “bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence at No 10 Downing Street, Johnson said, "I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

British Prime Minister 'a liar': Lawmakers

In an apparent harder stance on the controversy, the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland had become the first figure to publicly demand that Boris Johnson must immediately step down. Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer launched an attack on Johnson as he said, that he fooled the very population that handed him the landslide election victory in December 2019. They now see the British Prime Minister as “a liar,” said the lawmaker. "The party's over, Prime Minister," Starmer told Johnson.

In his condemnation of the UK Prime Minister’s alleged misconduct and breach of COVID-19 rules, Stammer had told the British Parliament: "After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road. His defence that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it's actually offensive to the British public.”

ITV News had first reported that Johnson, his partner, Carrie, and over 100 other lawmakers were invited to “make the most of the lovely weather and enjoy a few drinks” at the time of the lockdown. Johnson mingled with about 40 staff in the Downing Street garden, the explosive investigative report claimed.

While Johnson apologised for the social event, which he had attempted to dismiss off as a “work event” where he said he was for over 27 minutes. Members of the group, COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, asserted that his apology was “not enough” and that it provided little comfort knowing that bereaved families at the time did not get to attend the funerals of their loved ones. Johnson’s own Conservative members of Parliament justified the growing furore against him, acknowledging that it would now determine his future.

"If restrictions are needed to protect lives in the future, people will simply laugh at him (British Prime Minister). He has no moral authority and will cost lives,” Hannah Brady, whose father died in May 2020, reportedly said.

"Regretfully, I have to say his position is no longer tenable,” Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asserted, adding that he has submitted a letter of no confidence against the Prime Minister.

At least 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in Parliament need to submit letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's "1922 Committee” for considerable action against the British Prime Minister. "It sounds to me, I'm afraid, very much as though politically the Prime Minister is a dead man walking," said Roger Gale, another lawmaker at the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, at least two snap opinion polls as of Monday suggested that over half of the British populaton now think that Boris Johnson should resign.