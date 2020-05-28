UK PM Appoints Indian-origin Academic As New Trustee Of Natural History Museum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed two new trustees for Natural History of Museum, one of them is Indian-origin professor Yadvinder Malhi FRS. Both the trustees have been appointed for an initial term of four years. Along with Yadvinder, Harris Bokhari OBE has also been appointed to the Board of Trustees until 2024.

"Yadvinder and Harris bring to the Board an impressive spectrum of expertise from ground-breaking climate science to the championing of diversity and inclusion. I am delighted to welcome them as Trustees and look forward to working with them to steer the implementation of the Museum’s bold new strategy of creating advocates for the planet," Lord Green, chair of the trustees of the Natural History Museum was quoted as saying on the official website of the museum.

Yadvinder Malhi's profile

Yadvinder Malhi is Professor of Ecosystem Science at the University of Oxford, Jackson Senior Research Fellow in Biodiversity and Conservation at Oriel College, Oxford, and Director of the Oxford Centre for Tropical Forests and the Oxford University Biodiversity Network. Professor Malhi's interests lie in climate change and other types of change in the biosphere. He has authored or co-authored over 400 scientific papers on ecosystems and climate change.

"I have been enthralled by the Natural History Museum since my first visits as a child, and I am delighted to be now joining it as a Trustee. I believe no entity in the UK better celebrates the magnificence of the natural world. I am particularly excited in helping the Museum become a leader and partner in helping address what I see as the great challenges of our time: tackling climate change and the restoration of the natural world, both within the United Kingdom and internationally," Natural History Museum quoted Malhi as saying.

